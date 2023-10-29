Police say man died while fleeing, BNP claims beaten to death

A man died in capital’s Mohammadpur area amidst the day-long shutdown (hartal). BNP has claimed that the deceased person is Md Abdur Rashid. He was the local government affairs secretary for BNP in ward 30 under Adabar police station.

During BNP’s shutdown, miscreants set fire to a bus of Paristhan Paribahan company on fire at Mohammadpur’s Town Hall Bazar area on Sunday morning. The news of a man’s death was reported afterwards.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s deputy commissioner in Tejgaon region, HM Azimul Haque told Prothom Alo in the morning that he came to know of a man dying in Mohammadpur while setting a bus on fire. But he didn’t yet know any details at that moment.