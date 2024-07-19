Quota protest: Clash breaks out at Mohammadpur Beribadh
A clash broke out between the protesters and the police in Mohammadpur area of the capital.
There have been reports of chase and counter chase between the protesters and the police in the Mohammadpur Beribadh area in phases since 10:00 am today, Friday.
The protesters started throghing there from 8:00 am in the morning. The police members at the time fired several rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas shells.
Several people were reported injured in the clash. And, the police was seen working to disband the protesters around 12:15 pm.