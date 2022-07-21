Bangladeshis killed along border are criminals: BSF DG

The director general of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has labelled the Bangladeshis killed in the firings along the border as criminal.

“The deceased are involved with drug peddling and other crimes. (This is why) all the firings took place at night,” BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh told reporters at a joint press briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.

He earlier attended a DG-level border conference at the headquarters of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Pilkhana in Dhaka.

Asked about such a claim and why the incidents would not be tagged as targeted killing when the deceased were shot in the upper portion of their bodies, the BSF boss said no one can be described as a criminal until the offences are substantiated by the judiciary.