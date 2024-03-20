Minister, mayor suffer massive mosquito bites during lake cleaning

Local Government Minister Tajul Islam and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam experienced a swarm of mosquitoes while attending a cleaning drive at a lake in a RAJUK project in Dhaka.

Apart from them, RAJUK Chairman Anisur Rahman Mia and senior officials of DNCC were present at the event.

A live video posted on the minister’s Facebook page showed all the participants, including the guests, swatting away mosquitoes with their hands, while some were itching in the bitten spots.