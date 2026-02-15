Voter turnout in the capital: Lowest 37.42pc, highest 48.75pc
In the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, voter turnout among the parliamentary constituencies in the capital was lowest in Dhaka-12 (37.42 per cent). In contrast, Dhaka-5 recorded the highest turnout at 48.75 per cent. There are 15 parliamentary constituencies in the capital, and none of them recorded turnout exceeding 50 per cent.
Of the country’s 300 parliamentary seats, voting took place in 299 this Thursday (12 February). Official results have been declared for 297 constituencies. The announcement of official results for two constituencies has been withheld by court order.
According to the Election Commission (EC), overall turnout in the 13th national parliament elections was 59.44 per cent. By comparison, turnout in the capital’s constituencies was lower than the national average. The capital’s constituencies range from Dhaka-4 to Dhaka-18.
Dhaka-5, which recorded the highest turnout, comprises Jatrabari, Shonir Akhra, Demra and Dania areas. The constituency has 419,996 registered voters. Of them, 204,750 cast their ballots, resulting in a turnout of 48.75 per cent, the highest among the capital’s constituencies.
Mohammad Kamal Hossain of Jamaat-e-Islami won the Dhaka-5 constituency, securing 96,641 votes. His nearest rival, BNP candidate Md Nabi Ullah, received 87,491 votes. There were 11 candidates contesting in this constituency.
Among them, Islamic Andolan candidate Md Ibrahim, who contested with the hand fan symbol, received 14,206 votes. Jatiya Party candidate Mir Abdus Sabur received 1,346 votes, while the remaining candidates each received fewer than 1,000 votes.
Dhaka-12, which recorded the lowest turnout, comprises Tejgaon, Tejgaon Industrial Area, part of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, and parts of Ramna police station area (including Madhubagh and Moghbazar Wireless). The constituency has 333,318 voters, of whom 124,712 cast their votes, resulting in a turnout of just 37.42 per cent.
Total 15 candidates contested in Dhaka-12. The winner was Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Saiful Alam (Milon), who received 53,773 votes. His nearest rival, Saiful Haque of the Biplobi Workers Party (BNP-supported) received 30,963 votes contesting with the spade symbol. Meanwhile, BNP rebel candidate Saiful Alam (Nirob) received 29,869 votes.
Dhaka-7 and Dhaka-6 constituencies ranked second and third in terms of turnout with 48.16 per cent and 47.69 per cent vote cast respectively.
Which candidate received the most votes?
Among the capital’s 15 constituencies, the highest number of votes was secured by BNP's SM Jahangir Hossain in Dhaka-18 (Uttara), who received 144,715 votes. His nearest rival, Ariful Islam of the National Citizen Party (NCP), representing the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance, received 111,297 votes.
Dhaka-18 has 613,879 voters and recorded a turnout of 44.76 per cent.
Meanwhile, two winning candidates in the capital secured fewer than 60,000 votes. In Dhaka-12, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Saiful Alam won with 53,773 votes. And in Dhaka-8, BNP candidate Mirza Abbas won with 59,366 votes.
The largest victory margin among the capital’s constituencies was in Dhaka-9, won by BNP candidate Habibur Rashid. He secured 57,752 more votes than his nearest rival.
Who won by the largest margin?
The largest victory margin among the capital's constituencies was in Dhaka-9, won by BNP candidate Habibur Rashid. This constituency comprises Khilgaon, Sabujbagh and Mugda police station jurisdiction. It includes Sabujbagh and Basabo areas as well. Habibur Rashid secured 57,752 more votes than his nearest rival.
Habibur Rashid received 111,212 votes, while his nearest rival, Mohammad Javed Mia of the NCP (part of the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance), received 53,460 votes. Independent candidate Tasnim Jara finished third with 44,684 votes. Dhaka-9 has 469,356 voters and recorded a turnout of 47.23 per cent.
Among the 15 constituencies in the capital, the narrowest margin of victory was seen in Dhaka-11. The winner was Nahid Islam, convener of the NCP, who contested under the ‘Shapla Koli’ (water lily bud) symbol as a candidate of the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance.
This constituency comprises Badda, Bhatara, parts of Rampura and Hatirjheel, with wards no. 21, 22, 23, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41 and 42 of Dhaka North City Corporation. Nahid Islam received 93,872 votes, while his nearest rival, BNP’s MA Quayum, received 91,833 votes, a margin of just 2,039 votes.
Dhaka-11 has 439,075 voters and recorded a turnout of 44.72 per cent.