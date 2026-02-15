Voter turnout in the capital: Lowest 37.42pc, highest 48.75pc

In the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, voter turnout among the parliamentary constituencies in the capital was lowest in Dhaka-12 (37.42 per cent). In contrast, Dhaka-5 recorded the highest turnout at 48.75 per cent. There are 15 parliamentary constituencies in the capital, and none of them recorded turnout exceeding 50 per cent.

Of the country’s 300 parliamentary seats, voting took place in 299 this Thursday (12 February). Official results have been declared for 297 constituencies. The announcement of official results for two constituencies has been withheld by court order.

According to the Election Commission (EC), overall turnout in the 13th national parliament elections was 59.44 per cent. By comparison, turnout in the capital’s constituencies was lower than the national average. The capital’s constituencies range from Dhaka-4 to Dhaka-18.