Fire service finds human remains in basement

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has found parts of human remains in the basement of the Queen Sanitary Market in Gulistan’s Siddique Bazar.

The human remains were found on the front side of the basements, Anwarul Haque, vice-principle of the Fire Service Training Complex, told the newspersons.

He said, “The members of the rescue team have entered the basement. We suspect that more victims could be found here.”