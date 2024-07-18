BTV headquarters attacked, vandalised, set on fire
There has been an attack on the Bangladesh Television (BTV) headquarters in the capital’s Rampura area.
A group of people entered the BTV headquarters by smashing the main gate in the afternoon today, Thursday. Later, they set fire to two microbuses and several motor bikes parked inside.
Eye witnesses stated that more than a hundred people entered BTV headquarters by breaking the main gate. At that time, they set a CNG-run auto rickshaw and two motor bikes on fire in front of the main gate.
Later they went inside and vandalised various flower pots there. The officers and employees of BTV were seen standing anxiously on different floors of the BTV building at that time.
Meanwhile, the police personnel posted in front of the BTV headquarters have taken position at Malibagh intersection in the face of the demonstration. They have been firing tear gas shells and sound grenades towards the protesters in regular breaks.
Later around 5:45 pm in the evening, police, BGB and Ansar members arrived in front of the BTV headquarters and started a drive there.
Earlier in the afternoon, the protesters vandalised and set fire to the office of the assistant commissioner of traffic police located right beside the Rampura Bridge.
Three more motor bikes parked at the gate of a police outpost near the entrance of East West University in Aftabnagar were also set on fire at the time.