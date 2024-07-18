BTV headquarters attacked, vandalised, set on fire

There has been an attack on the Bangladesh Television (BTV) headquarters in the capital’s Rampura area.

A group of people entered the BTV headquarters by smashing the main gate in the afternoon today, Thursday. Later, they set fire to two microbuses and several motor bikes parked inside.

Eye witnesses stated that more than a hundred people entered BTV headquarters by breaking the main gate. At that time, they set a CNG-run auto rickshaw and two motor bikes on fire in front of the main gate.