Not to school, these children go to collect garbage in the morning

Thirteen-year-old Md Yasin has to wake up before 8:00 am every day. Then he quickly gets ready and gets out of the home. Nope, it’s not school that awaits him. He heads to the secondary waste transfer station (STS) in the capital’s Kafrul area.

The boy grabs a cup of tea and a bun from the nearby tea stall before setting off with a waste collection pedal-powered van. The driver of the van and his assistant, Yasin go from door to door on designated buildings in the area to collect household waste. After carrying the garbage bags downstairs, his main duty is to push the cart, heavily laden with waste back to the STS.

The van is in awful condition. And, it is not an easy task to push a garbage-laden van forward. A worn-out tyre tube is tied to the front of the cart and slung over the shoulder to help pull it along. Yasin and his supervisor, the driver, take turns to pull the cart like this.

Yasin’s shift ends only after the waste has been loaded onto the city corporation’s garbage truck. However, both the children and adult waste collectors sift through the rubbish to separate out items like plastic and other recyclables to sell.