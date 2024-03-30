Child domestic workers: Ensure growth and rights of children

Every child has the right to grow and realise their full potential.

According to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES), 2022 of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the national rate of child poverty is 18.7 per cent. That means, nearly one-fifth of the country’s population are poor, who cannot afford to fulfil the basic needs, including food, clothing, residence, medical care and education, of their children. As a result, many children are forced to work as domestic workers.

About 80 per cent of the permanent domestic helps are minor girl children, Bangladeshi Ovibashi Mohila Sramik Association (BOMSA), a platform of expatriate female labourers, informed a workshop on Wednesday. Nearly 95 per cent of them do not have any signed agreement with the household owners. Of the domestic workers, 95 per cent are oppressed while 21 per cent of them face physical abuse and 61 per cent are abused verbally.