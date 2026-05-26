Everything burnt in fire, husband missing, a woman waits with her three children

Three children lay on a thin mat spread on the ground beneath the ramp of the Kalshi flyover. To shield them from the heavy rain and cold, their mother wrapped a black blanket around them. She sat beside them.

There is no sleep in mother Razia Begum’s eyes, and her face bears the marks of exhaustion. The family’s only shelter has been razed to the ground by fire. To make matters worse, her husband has been missing for nearly a week. She does not know what the future holds for her.

Razia was found sitting beneath the Kalshi flyover at around 12:30 pm today, Tuesday. Beside her lay her 10-month-old son Ibrahim, three-year-old daughter Mansura, and seven-year-old daughter Aduri.