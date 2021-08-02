343 detained for defying restrictions in the capital

Besides, the traffic division collected Tk 824,500 as penalties from 366 vehicles for non-compliance of restrictions on-going nationwide to curb the transmission of the deadly virus.
Bangladesh has been under a fresh lockdown since 23 July, barring people from leaving their homes except for essential reasons.
But Dhaka witnessed the higher movement of vehicles on the 11th day of the countrywide ‘stringent lockdown’ with the reopening of garment and other export-oriented factories.
The reopening of banks after a three-day closure, including the two-day weekly holiday, also contributed to a steep rise in movement of people and private vehicles.
An increase in the number of private cars and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were seen on roads in several areas of the capital, including Uttara, Mohahali, Mirpur, Kalabagan, Biijoy Srani, Badda, Farmgate, Shyamoli, Karwan Bazar and Bangla Motor. Dhaka almost returned to its usual chaotic look in these places with long tailbacks at times.
Re-imposed on 23 July, the second round of strict restriction will be in force till 5 August, unless extended further.
The government allowed industry owners to reopen all export-oriented factories from 1 August amid countrywide stringent lockdown.