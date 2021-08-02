343 detained for defying restrictions in the capital

Police arrested some 343 people in Dhaka for violating the restrictions on the 11th day of the 14-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, reports UNB.

These people were arrested as they failed to show any valid reason for coming out of their homes, said Iftekharul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

In the meantime, mobile courts realised Tk 189,800 as fines from 135 people in the capital on the same day.