Rizvi's remark indecent, derogatory and condemnable: DU teachers' association

A press release from DUTA signed by its general secretary Md Nijamul Haque Bhuiyan was issued on Wednesday concerning the matter.
BCL leaders and activists pounced on JCD in front of Nilkhet police outpost on Tuesday evening -- a time when they entered DU campus to meet VC. In the attack, 15 JCD leaders and activists, including its DU unit president Kurshed Alam and general secretary Ariful Islam, were injured.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “I think it was the trap of DU VC and its proctor. The ferocious attack was carried out on JCD leaders and activists being persuaded by Awami-League (AL) VC and proctor, a former BCL leader. They will get the befitting reply for their brutal, inhumane and cowardly behaviour.”
Bitterly condemning his remarks, the DUTA release reads, “The speech the BNP leader Rizvi delivered in a press conference over an untoward incident on DU campus was indecent, derogatory and condemnable. DU VC became successful in holding the DUCSU election overcoming the 30 years of barrenness after ensuring coexistence of all active students’ organisations.”
“The VC created a chance for the student organisation (JCD), who had to leave the campus taking the responsibility of their wrongdoings, to enter the campus to practice politics. Yet, the BNP leader threatened and hurled abusive words towards the VC and proctor,” the release added.