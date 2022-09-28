Rizvi's remark indecent, derogatory and condemnable: DU teachers' association

Dhaka University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) termed the remark of BNP’s senior joint secretary general, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, over the attack of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) as indecent, derogatory and condemnable.

They said the BNP leader threatened the university’s vice-chancellor (VC) professor Md Akhtaruzzaman and the proctor AKM Golam Rabbany, uttering impolite words -- that is the sheer manifestation of his choice and culture.