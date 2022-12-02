HC asks govt to submit documents of house occupied by Salam Murshedi, MP

The High Court (HC) has asked the secretary of the Ministry of Public Works and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripokkho (RAJUK) to submit the records and probe report of the house, which is alleged to be occupied by former footballer and Member of Parliament (MP) Abdus Salam Murshedi, within 16 January.

An HC bench of justice Md. Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khijir Hayat passed the order on Thursday.