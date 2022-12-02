City

HC asks govt to submit documents of house occupied by Salam Murshedi, MP

The HC gave a directive to the media not to publish such news that touches on the contents of the petition, while stating that the media will have complete freedom to write about court procedures

Prothom Alo English Desk
The High Court (HC) has asked the secretary of the Ministry of Public Works and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripokkho (RAJUK) to submit the records and probe report of the house, which is alleged to be occupied by former footballer and Member of Parliament (MP) Abdus Salam Murshedi, within 16 January.

An HC bench of justice Md. Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khijir Hayat passed the order on Thursday.

The HC has also ordered the ministry and RAJUK to submit the probe report to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

During the hearing, attorney general AM Amin Uddin stood for the ministry, Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC, Saeed Ahmed Raja represented Murshedi and Anik R. Haque represented petitioner Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon.

The whole matter is currently under trial but the media have published news accusing Murshedi of occupation, which is like giving a decision
AM Amin Uddin, attorney general

Earlier, on 30 October, Sumon filed a writ petition accusing Murshedi of occupying the deserted house at Gulshan-2 in the capital and asking for an investigation.

On 1 November, the HC issued a rule in this regard, asking the defendants to submit the records of the house as affidavits within 10 days.

After extending the deadline twice on 13 November and 27 November, the HC fixed 1 December for submitting the records. Thursday’s hearing was a consequence of these extensions.

Besides, various media outlets published reports on Thursday blaming Murshedi for illegally occupying the house through forgery.

“The whole matter is currently under trial but the media have published news accusing Murshedi of occupation, which is like giving a decision,” said Amin Uddin during the hearing.

Murshedi’s lawyer Saeed said that the way the news have been published is one kind of media trial.

Later, the HC gave a directive to the media not to publish such news that touches on the contents of the petition, while stating that the media will have complete freedom to write about court procedures.

