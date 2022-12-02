HC asks govt to submit documents of house occupied by Salam Murshedi, MP

The HC has also ordered the ministry and RAJUK to submit the probe report to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
During the hearing, attorney general AM Amin Uddin stood for the ministry, Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC, Saeed Ahmed Raja represented Murshedi and Anik R. Haque represented petitioner Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon.
Earlier, on 30 October, Sumon filed a writ petition accusing Murshedi of occupying the deserted house at Gulshan-2 in the capital and asking for an investigation.
On 1 November, the HC issued a rule in this regard, asking the defendants to submit the records of the house as affidavits within 10 days.
After extending the deadline twice on 13 November and 27 November, the HC fixed 1 December for submitting the records. Thursday’s hearing was a consequence of these extensions.
Besides, various media outlets published reports on Thursday blaming Murshedi for illegally occupying the house through forgery.
“The whole matter is currently under trial but the media have published news accusing Murshedi of occupation, which is like giving a decision,” said Amin Uddin during the hearing.
Murshedi’s lawyer Saeed said that the way the news have been published is one kind of media trial.
Later, the HC gave a directive to the media not to publish such news that touches on the contents of the petition, while stating that the media will have complete freedom to write about court procedures.