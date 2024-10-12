‘Crude bomb’ thrown at Puja mandap in Tantibazar, five injured with knife

There has been an incident of ‘crude bomb’ being thrown at a Durga Puja Mandap in Tantibazar area of Old Dhaka. Though the bomb caught fire slightly, nobody was injured from that.

Police has recovered the bomb made by filling a glass bottle with petrol. The incident occurred around 7:00 pm on Friday.

Locals say that a group of youths from an alley beside the Puja mandap tossed a bottle aiming at the altar. When volunteers went after the attackers, they were attacked with knives. At least five people have been injured from this.