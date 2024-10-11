Controversy over singing at Puja Mandap: Case filed against 7
A case was filed against seven people including six members of Chattogram Cultural Academy over singing Islamic songs on the stage of a Puja Mandap in Chattogram city on Friday.
Sukanta Bikash Mahajan, treasurer of the Chattogram Puja Celebration Committee, filed the lawsuit at the port city’s Kotwali police station in the evening.
Six members of Chittagong Cultural Academy - Shahidul Karim, Nurul Islam, Abdullah Iqbal, Md Roni, Golam Mustafa and Md Mamun – performed songs on the stage of the Durga Puja event at JM Sen Hall in Rahmatganj on Thursday evening after being invited by Sajal Dutta, joint general secretary of the Puja celebration committee.
All of them were accused in the case, and Sajal Dutta was expelled from the committee since then.
Police have arrested two people from different areas of the city in connection with this event. They were: Shahidul Karim, a teacher at Tanzimul Ummah Madrasah and Nurul Islam, a teacher at Darul Irfan Academy.
Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Fazlul Quader Chowdhury said manhunt is underway to arrest the remaining accused.
He told Prothom Alo the case was filed on allegation of hurting the religious sentiment of the Hindus through the lyrics of the songs.
* More to follow …