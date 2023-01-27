Students demand provost's resignation as teachers did not 'receive' Quader

Provost Nazmun Nahar on Friday told Prothom Alo, "My mother has been suffering from illness for a long time. I came to know on Thursday morning that my mother has been diagnosed with cancer. I was informed about the guests coming to the hall. That’s why I went to the hall for several phases yesterday. I saw a very festive atmosphere when I last visited the hall at 4:30pm. At that time, the hall unit BCL leaders and activists were decorating the provost office to welcome the guests."

Nazmun Nahar said she met a physician to discuss treatment issues of her mother around 6:30pm.

"Around 8:00pm, when I was at the physician's chamber, I came to know that there had been chaos in the hall. Later, I contacted the VC and informed him the matter," she added.