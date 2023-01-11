ACC to investigate allegations against Taqsem's assets in US

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to formally investigate allegations of money laundering, buying luxurious houses in different cities and cars in the United States by Dhaka WASA managing director Taqsem A Khan.

This has been learnt from an office order signed by ACC director Uttam Kumar Mandal.

The order was issued on Monday which read the allegation of money laundering has been sent to ACC director general (investigation-1) for investigation.