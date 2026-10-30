Battery-run rickshaws: Govt issues rules banning unlicensed vehicles in cities

The government has introduced new rules regulating the operation of battery-run three-wheeled rickshaws, making registration and licensing mandatory for their operation in Dhaka and other city corporation areas across Bangladesh to bring discipline in the transport system.

The Local Government Division issued the 'Rules for the Operation of Battery-Run Low-Speed Three-Wheeled Rickshaws (E-Rickshaws) in City Corporation Areas, 2026' in a gazette notification on Thursday.

Under the rules, each e-rickshaw must be registered with the competent authority and carry a unique QR-code-based registration number and number plate. Registration will remain valid for five years. A maximum of five e-rickshaws can be registered against a single national identity card across one or more city corporations.

An e-rickshaw registered in a city corporation cannot be operated commercially in another city corporation area.