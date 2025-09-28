Govt unable to control easybikes and battery-run rickshaws, but why?

The government is unable to remove illegal and expired vehicles from the streets. Over the past fifteen and a half years, the previous Awami League government failed to carry out this task. The current caretaker government has made efforts, but they too have been unable to make significant progress. As a result, these vehicles are contributing to an increase in road accidents and fatalities.

According to official sources, vehicles such as Nasimans, Karimens, Bhotbhotis, Easybikes and battery-operated rickshaws are illegal. At the same time, trucks and covered vans over 20 years old and buses and minibuses over 25 years old, are also considered illegal. Both categories continue to dominate the roads.