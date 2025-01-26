6 injured as police swoop on Ebtedayee teachers

At least six including a woman were injured as police charged batons on teachers of Ebtedayee madrasah in Shahbagh Sunday. The teachers were demanding nationalisation of their jobs.

The incident took place this afternoon in front of Shahbagh police station in the capital.

Police also used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

The injured persons are Anowar Hossain, 35, Faridul Islam, 30, Aminul, 35, Mizanur Rahman, 35, Bindu Ghosh and Marufa Aktar, 25. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

All the injured are teachers of Ebtedayee institutions.