6 injured as police swoop on Ebtedayee teachers
At least six including a woman were injured as police charged batons on teachers of Ebtedayee madrasah in Shahbagh Sunday. The teachers were demanding nationalisation of their jobs.
The incident took place this afternoon in front of Shahbagh police station in the capital.
Police also used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.
The injured persons are Anowar Hossain, 35, Faridul Islam, 30, Aminul, 35, Mizanur Rahman, 35, Bindu Ghosh and Marufa Aktar, 25. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
All the injured are teachers of Ebtedayee institutions.
Police sources said Ebetayee Madrasah Teachers Oikya Jote took position in front of National Press Club to press home their six-point demands including nationalisation of independent Ebtedayee madrasahs in line with the recommendation of Institution of Education and Research of Dhaka University.
Later they marched towards the Chief Adviser’s Office to submit a memorandum.
The police used water cannons to disperse the teachers as they reached in front of Shahbagh police station. They also charged batons and fired tear gas shells at the protesters.
Belayet Hossain, head teacher of Dopdopia Sheikhbagol madrasah in Jhalakathi said they had been staging sit-ins before National Press Club since 19 January demanding nationalisation of independent Ebtedayee madrasahs. Six madrasah teachers were injured as police swooped on them today.
DMCH police outpost in charge Md Faruk said the injured teachers were treated in the emergency unit. None of them are critically injured.