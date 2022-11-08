74pc of development budget goes to Dhaka, 5 districts, 6pc to 25 districts

Urban planners at the event spoke in favour of preventing the rush of Dhaka-centric investment and advised balanced investment across the country for the sake of a sustainable and planned urbanisation.

Adil Muhammad Khan spoke against such discrimination in the development budget. He said Dhaka-centric urbanisation is rising in the country while unplanned and haphazard urbanisation is taking place in other cities, districts, upazilas and municipalities, and that is destroying our development potential.

In this perspective, it is necessary to set required work strategies and plans to ensure sustainable urban planning in our city areas to accelerate the decentralisation of development.