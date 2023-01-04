Four-day Dhaka Lit Fest kicks off Wednesday

The 10th edition of Dhaka Lit Fest will begin at Bangla Academy in the capital on Thursday.

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid, Nobel Laureate writer Abdulrazak Gurnah and eminent writer Amitav Ghosh will join the inaugural function of the four-day lit fest at 10:00am at Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Hall of Bangla Academy, said a press release on Wednesday.

Directors of the lit fest Sadaf Saaz, Ahsan Akbar and K Anis Ahmed are organising the lit fest, which will continue till 8 January.

Earlier at a press conference on Sunday, the organisers said that over 500 speakers, performers, and thinkers representing five continents will participate in the four-day event comprising 175 sessions.