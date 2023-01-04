Four-day Dhaka Lit Fest kicks off Wednesday

Apart from diverse conversations and dialogues, sessions on science and technology, the event will be featured with programmes for children and youths, film screenings, drama staging, music and cultural functions.
Among others, Nuruddin Farah, Hanif Kureishi, Pankaj Mishra, Tilda Swinton, Jon Lee Anderson, Onjali Rauf, Sarah Churchwell, Geetanjali Shree, Daisy Rockwell, Esther Freud, Alexandra Pringle, Dame Sarah Gilbert, Marina Mahathir, Joy Goswami, Anisul Hoque, Mashrur Arefin, Kamal Chowdhury, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Marina Tabassum, Syed Manzoorul Islam, Imdadul Haq Milan, Kaiser Haq, Shaheen Akhtar, Amitabh Reza and Azmeri Haque Badhon will take part in the fest this year.
Besides, Nobel Laureate authors, internationally acclaimed prize-winning speakers as well as winners of the Booker and International Booker, Neustadt International, PEN/Pinter, Prix M,dicis, Academy Award, Windham-Campbell Prize, Albert Medal, Waterstones Children's Book Prize and Aga Khan Award will also join the 10th edition of the Dhaka Lit Fest.
Online registration was open at register.dhakalitfest.com while tickets would be available for Tk 200 and Tk 500. Children under 12 years and physically-challenged people could enjoy the event at free of cost.
Any updates regarding the event will be shared through the festival's website dhakalitfest.com and the official social media page facebook.com/dhakalitfest.