Demo was for holding authorities accountable, not against mourning day: BUET students

At the press conference, they claimed the demonstration they waged yesterday (Saturday) wasn’t against the mourning day by any way. All BUET students irrespective of caste, creed and political identities are inspired by the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
From the press conference, it was announced that a prayer event and discussion will be held on Monday at around 5:00pm at BUET cafeteria at the initiative of general students to mark the national mourning day.
The main goal of demonstration is to hold the authorities accountable for permitting a programme under the banner of political students' organisation, though all political activities were banned on the BUET campus on 11 October 2019. The general students have been arranging the occasions marking special days in regular intervals since the students’ politics were banned on the campus, they added.
They said, "Inspired by the ideology of Bangabandhu, we are always ready to build a prosperous Bangladesh. We also believe that Bangabandhu is universal so there is no need to have any political identity to keep the Bangabandhu’s ideology in the heart."