St. Gregory’s High School closed sine die

Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, St. Gregory’s High School and College was attacked and vandalised protesting an attack on another educational institution in Old Dhaka.

The teachers of St. Gregory’s High School and College said the classrooms, canteen and teachers’ lounge have been vandalised.

The notification said, “Due to the emerging situation, all types of class, exams and offices of the morning shift and day shift of the school and college branch will remain closed until further notice, as per the decision of the school’s governing committee. The cleaning and renovation works of the institution is an emergency requirement and time-consuming. The school’s activities will begin when everything will be favourable.”

The notification regarding postponement of the lottery for admission in the class-I and nursery said due to an unavoidable reason, the lottery for admission in the nursery (English version) and class-I (Bengali version) for the 2025 education session at St. Gregory’s High School and College have been postponed until the next notice.