Clash among students
St. Gregory’s High School closed sine die
St. Gregory’s High School and College in Old Dhaka has been closed sine die following an attack and vandalisation at the educational institution.
The authorities of the institution have also postponed the lottery for admission in the nursery and class-I for the 2025 session, said two separate notices of the college on Monday.
Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, St. Gregory’s High School and College was attacked and vandalised protesting an attack on another educational institution in Old Dhaka.
The teachers of St. Gregory’s High School and College said the classrooms, canteen and teachers’ lounge have been vandalised.
The notification said, “Due to the emerging situation, all types of class, exams and offices of the morning shift and day shift of the school and college branch will remain closed until further notice, as per the decision of the school’s governing committee. The cleaning and renovation works of the institution is an emergency requirement and time-consuming. The school’s activities will begin when everything will be favourable.”
The notification regarding postponement of the lottery for admission in the class-I and nursery said due to an unavoidable reason, the lottery for admission in the nursery (English version) and class-I (Bengali version) for the 2025 education session at St. Gregory’s High School and College have been postponed until the next notice.
On Sunday, Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College students carried out extensive vandalism and looting at Dhaka National Medical College and Shaheed Suhrawardy College campuses.
Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College students claimed a student named Avijit Hawlader died due to wrong treatment at Dhaka National Medical College earlier.
Later, on Monday, hundreds of students of Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Kabi Nazrul College attacked Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College around 12:00 pm and carried out extensive damage and looting.
Chases took place and locals joined the students of the Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College during the clash.
Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College administrative officer Mahfuzur Rahman told Porthom Alo their college was attacked suddenly, followed by huge vandalism and looting. Money was looted from the college.