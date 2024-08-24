Metro Rail services resume tomorrow

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the company that operates metro rail services, is taking preparations to resume services from tomorrow, Sunday.

Confirming the development, DMTCL public relations officials Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan told Prothom this afternoon there is a proposal to resume metro rail services from tomorrow. Preparations are underway in compliance with that.

He further said a meeting between the DMTCL and metro rail operating team is under way. The decision will be finalised by this afternoon.