Those cases are calling student movement into question: Sara Hossain

Questioning the integrity of the policemen, Sara Hossain said, “Did the police file these cases? Did they do it honestly? With a clear understanding? The case statement is not a place to vent one’s anger.”

The lawyer also noted that the British-era defamation law is being used to file cases, after many days. “It is sad that the British-era laws are being dragged into our new era of freedom.”

She also criticised the media’s role in disseminating information from remand proceedings involving former ministers and lawmakers. Nobody should know what happens during remand, but these are now being reported in the media, and nobody is being held accountable for.

She called for a halt to such practices and urged all to allow the laws to take their own courses.