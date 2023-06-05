Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq said some 7,001 cases were filed across the country as of 31 January of this year under the Digital Security Act.

The minister said this in reply to a tabled question from Gonoforum MP Mukabbir Khan elected from Sylhet.

The much-debated Digital Security Act was passed in parliament in September 2018.

The minister said that the home ministry's public security division is concerned over the question of how many people have been arrested so far under the Digital Security Act.

Therefore, this part of the question has been transferred to the public security division of the home ministry as per the rules of the secretariat.