Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq said some 7,001 cases were filed across the country as of 31 January of this year under the Digital Security Act.
The minister said this in reply to a tabled question from Gonoforum MP Mukabbir Khan elected from Sylhet.
The much-debated Digital Security Act was passed in parliament in September 2018.
The minister said that the home ministry's public security division is concerned over the question of how many people have been arrested so far under the Digital Security Act.
Therefore, this part of the question has been transferred to the public security division of the home ministry as per the rules of the secretariat.
In response to another query of Awami League MP Abul Kalam Azad elected from Jamalpur, the law minister said that currently 36,70,000 cases are pending in the trial courts till 31 March of this year.
Among them, the number of civil cases is 15,84,000 and criminal cases are 20,86,000.
The minister said that among the country's 64 districts, maximum 5,44,000 cases are in Dhaka and the second highest 2,71,000 cases are going on in Chattogram.
In response to a query from AL MP Morshed Alam from Noakhali, the law minister said that the present government is working tirelessly to establish a modern judiciary to alleviate the suffering of the people seeking justice.
“If the steps taken by the government are implemented, the number of pending cases across the country will come down to a tolerable level and there will be effective and visible improvement in the speedy disposal of cases,” he said.