Viqarunnisa Noon School & College students, guardians block roads, stage demo

The demonstration was been going on as of filing of this report at 2:00pm.
The traffic movement on both sides of the road has stopped due to the demonstration of the students and their guardians.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dhanmondi police station inspector (investigation) Saiful Islam told around 2:00pm, “The guardians also have joined the students in the demonstration. We are trying to persuade them to leave the roads but they are not budging.”
Police also said the students brought out a protest procession from the Dhanmondi branch of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College at around 12:00pm. The guardians also took position with them.
Later, they took position on the Mirpur road chanting slogans demanding a permanent campus, police added.