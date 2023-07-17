Mayor Taposh on 17-day foreign trip amid worsening dengue situation

The dengue situation has been worsening across the country with deaths and about 13,000 cases of this mosquito-borne disease over the last 16 days.

Questions also arose on the programme in the capital aimed to eradicate Aedes mosquito, that spreads dengue. Residents of the city even held a rally in East Jurain which is in the jurisdiction of Dhaka South City Corporation, alleging the city authorities' negligence in mosquito eradication activities.

Various organisations and representatives of civil society want the mayors of two Dhaka city corporations to play a more effective role and lead the mosquito eradication activities from the front.