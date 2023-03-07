Awami League leader takes control of the building

The three-storied building in the Science Lab area of the capital which was damaged in an explosion has been declared ‘risky’ by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). The concerned authorities have said that the fire originated from ‘accumulated gas’. However, they couldn’t find out the source of the gas.

Meanwhile, the police took control of the building after the explosion in the building on Sunday. According to the traders, Abul Hashem alias Liton, general secretary of the Awami League unit of ward no. 18 under the New Market police station, has taken control of the building since Monday morning.

A signboard was seen hanging from the roof of the damaged building at around 11am on Monday, which read “Risky Building, entry of general public completely prohibited”. Local Awami League leader Abul Hashem was seen standing in front of the gate of the building. He was not even allowing the traders to enter the building. Several traders said that he (Abul Hashem) has taken away the master key of the building as well.