Police determined to crack down on communal harmony destroyers: IGP

DMP commissioner M Shafiqul Islam and leaders of the Hindu community also spoke on the occasion, reports news agency BSS.

“Here the Muslims, the Hindus, the Buddhists and the Christians are living together peacefully with communal harmony,” the IGP said.

Issuing a stern warning against the miscreants, he said that if any miscreant tries to destroy communal harmony, the law enforcers will take action against him, adding, “So that none dares to do any kind of incident in the future.”