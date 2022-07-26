CEC tells political parties to mount pressure on EC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has urged the political parties to keep trust in the election commission and reaffirmed their commitment to hold a fair election.

"What we are promising should have some value. It is not like we will summersault swiftly. Put some trust in us,” he said during a dialogue with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh delegation at the commission on Tuesday.

The commission is holding dialogues with the registered political parties ahead of the 12th national parliamentary polls.