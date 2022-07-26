CEC tells political parties to mount pressure on EC

The CEC, however, cautioned about trusting the commission blindly and suggested that the political parties keep a careful watch on electoral activities.
He noted that the commission should be under strict surveillance. He said, “Your surveillance should be there. If you do not monitor whether we are really honest or dishonest from the inside, you also have not played your role."
The election commission boss also advised the political parties to immediately to file any complaint to EC.
“You must put us under pressure. I believe it is necessary. If you notice any irregularity from us, please make it public. We do not want to be biased in any way,” he added.
Besides, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal urged to forge a social movement to ward off the use of money and muscle power in the election.
About using the electronic voting machine (EVM), the CEC said, "You can break the EVM machine with a stick, but there will be no change in votes.
"You have said the election will be similar to that of 2018. But do not expect it. We have neither known it (the 2018 election), nor have seen it. The election will be held in accordance with the electoral law. A time will be fixed, the voters will go and continue voting.”
All 39 registered political parties have been invited to the dialogue which is scheduled to end on 31 July through dialogue with the ruling party.