Amar Ekushey Book Fair kicks off tomorrow

The month-long 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2023' will begin on the premises of the Bangla Academy and the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to open the book fair on February 1 at 3 pm," "Bangla Academy director general poet Mohammad Nurul Huda told a press conference at Bangla Academy on Monday.

The theme of this year's book fair is "Paro Boi, Garo Desh: Bangabandhur Bangladesh (Read Book build country: Bangabandhu's Bangladesh) and the Bangla Academy is organizing the fair.

President Md Abdul Hamid on Tuesday issued a message on the occasion of the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2023 and all its programmes wishing the fair a grand success.