Police baton-charge Prime Asia University students at secretariat
The police have baton-charged a group of students of the Prime Asia University in the capital’s secretariat area, following an altercation and spells of chase and counter-chase between two sides.
The incident took place around 2:30 pm on Tuesday when the students took position before the secretariat with various demands.
Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of the Shahbagh police station, said the police prevented the private university students when they were creating chaos and trying to enter the secretariat. Being barred by the policemen, the students left the spot.
It was learned that the students have been agitating to press home some demands, including the suspension of the board of trustees (BOT). On Tuesday, they went to the secretariat to meet the education adviser.
However, they engaged in an altercation with the policemen in front of the secretariat. The police later baton-charged them, leading to spells of chase and counter-chase between two sides.