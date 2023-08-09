Probe body holds 3 parties responsible

The investigation committee formed by the health ministry says there were flaws in the treatment of Mahabuba Rahman Ankhi of Kashipur village in Nangalkot upazila of Cumilla.

Several physicians and the central hospital authorities are responsible for that, the probe committee said, adding that the activities of the liable persons and the organisation were unethical and illegal.

Deceased’s husband Yakub Ali also had some liabilities in the incident.

The committee has mentioned a total of 14 flaws and illegal and unethical activities. Three physicians are involved in 10 of those activities and the hospital authorities are involved in four.

Besides, Mahbuba's husband Yakub Ali was also involved in four such activities, the probe report said.