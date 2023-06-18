Mother of newborn who died due to 'negligence' at Central Hospital passes away

Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, mother of the newborn who died at Dhaka's Central Hospital due to "negligence" on June 10, passed away Sunday at Labaid Hospital in Dhanmondi, reports UNB.

Md Pervez Islam, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station, said Akhi was undergoing treatment at the Labaid Hospital for the last several days, and she breathed her last around 2:00 pm.

Earlier, on 15 June, police arrested two physicians of Central Hospital in a case filed over the death of a newborn due to alleged negligence and wrong treatment. The arrestees -- Shahjadi and Munna -- are physicians at the Central Hospital, located on Green Road in Dhanmondi area.