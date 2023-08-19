Dhaka City North: ‘Scam’ in importing mosquito destroying bacteria

In Dhaka North City, there has been a scam in the import of mosquito larvicide bacteria BTI (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis). In the name of importing the bacteria from Singapore, it was actually imported from China. As per conditions of the tender, there were no scopes to import the BTI bacteria from China.

Bangladeshi contractor Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Limited has supplied Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) with this new sort of bacteria to eradicate mosquito. The BTI bacteria they have handed over to the city corporation came with a packaging that has Singaporean Best Chemical Limited’s name printed on it, as the manufacturer.

However, import records from Chattogram port showed that Marshal Agrovet Limited imported BTI bacteria in containers through that port on 26 July. These bacteria have come from China’s ‘Shandong Ganon Agrochemical Company’.

The company released that consignment of BTI from Chattogram port after paying the customs authority a duty tax of Tk 538,000 on 30 July. As per the import records, there were five tonnes of BTI in that consignment and the import cost was shown USD 48,500.