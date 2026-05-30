Clean-up drive at Hatirjheel after prime minister’s inspection

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has begun clearing rubbish from Hatirjheel Lake in the capital after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman personally inspected the area and expressed dissatisfaction with its condition.

A clean-up drive involving more than 150 workers has been underway at the lake since morning today, Saturday.

State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam confirmed the information to Prothom Alo at around 10:30 am.