Policymaking needs more youth involvement, says BRAC

BRAC's migration programme and youth initiatives head Shariful Hasan said it is unfortunate that the youth do not involve in the policy-making bodies in Bangladesh.
The involvement of youth in policy making and decision making is very necessary, he added.
The speakers also discussed the limited opportunities of the youth and its possible causes at various stages of decision-making, programme management, planning and implementation at the state, social and institutional levels.
The issues of proper recognition, initiatives and contributions of youths were also emphasised in the discussion.
BRAC’s youth platform, a recently initiated programme, is working with several initiatives to assist youths in developing their innovative and creative capacities, ensuring mental and physical health and wellbeing, and promoting their participation in solving social issues.
It has also established the amra notun network to develop and integrate individual and social empowerment and values, innovative skills and leadership qualities of the youths. Through this network, BRAC’s youth platform provides regular training to young people, particularly aged from 18 to 25 years, and supports them to implement community projects.