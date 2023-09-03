Trains come to a halt as workers block rail track in Malibagh

A railway official told Prothom Alo that two trains – Rangpur Express and Tangail Commuter – got stuck in Malibagh in the morning due to the sit-in programme of workers. The operations of other trains were also disrupted.

The workers have been holding programmes for several months, demanding their permanent employment.

They said the railway authorities had recruited nearly 7,500 workers temporarily through official circulars. They have already served in their respective positions for 12 to 14 years.