Jatrabari kitchen market: Businesses on highway cause traffic turmoil

In the afternoons, a makeshift wholesale kitchen market operates on the road, blatantly violating traffic regulations. Vegetables and fish are sold here, further contributing to disorder and disruption.

For the traders, occupying the road seems to have become the norm.

“We operate our businesses with proper permissions. Customers appreciate the convenience of finding us on the roadside and enjoy wholesale rates on essential items,” claimed Rahim, a vegetable trader.

But these practices have led to severe traffic problems. Wholesalers distribute goods to other parts of the country from this road, causing consistent gridlock. One wholesaler dismissed concerns, advising reporters to focus on other matters and claiming no complaints had been received about their operations.