SCBA election
Clash over vote counting: Gen secy candidate on 4-day remand
A Dhaka court has granted 4-day remand of lawyer Ruhul Quddus alias Kazal in a case filed over clash during vote counting in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for 2024-2025.
Ruhul Quddus was a candidate for the general secretary post from the pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel (Blue Panel).
Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka granted the remand order Sunday.
Relevant sources of the police and lawyers said the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police produced Ruhul Quddus before the court and pleaded for his 7-day remand while the defence lawyers sought for his bail.
Hearing from both sides, the court passed the 4-day remand order.
Earlier, the pro-BNP lawyer was arrested from the Topkhana Road area around 7:15 pm Saturday.
Though the balloting in the SCBA election for two days ended peacefully on Thursday evening, brawls and scuffles broke out between the two competing sides over vote counting early Friday.
Later, the police took custody of the sealed ballot boxes. Vote counting of the election to the Supreme Court Bar Association remained pending until Friday evening.
Later on Friday night, assistant attorney general Saifur Rahman Siddique Saif alias SR Siddique Saif filed a case at Shahbagh police station mentioning names of 20 people and 20-30 others unnamed over the violence. He alleged an attempt of murder in the case.
Independent candidate for the SCBA secretary post lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi, wife of Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, and pro-BNP blue panel secretary candidate Barrister Ruhul Kuddus were among accused in the case.
Earlier, police arrested Supreme Court assistant attorney general Kazi Bashir Ahmed and four others - lawyers Osman Chowdhury, Hasanuzzaman, Tariqul Islam and Enamul Huq - in connection with the incident.
The court granted a 5-day remand for each of them.