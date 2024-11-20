Police in action at Science Lab to quell tension

Sporadic clashes were taking place between the two sides during the filing of this report around 5:00 pm, while vehicular movement resumed to a limited extent.

Meanwhile, a large number of cops and army men moved to the Dhaka College area, and they were in confrontation with the students there.

Shah Mostafa Tariqujjaman, assistant commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) New Market Division, told Prothom Alo that the clash had stemmed from a scuffle that had taken place between some students of the two colleges while embarking on a student bus of Dhaka College on the previous day.