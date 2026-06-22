Sacrificed animal waste disposal: Good intentions versus ground reality

This incident serves as a prime example of why high-level intentions within the government or an institution fail to manifest at the field level. To ensure the swift removal of sacrificial animal waste, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) hired 275 pickups this year, supplementing its own fleet of 752 waste collection vehicles.

Yet, even a day after Eid-ul-Azha (28 May), waste of animals sacrificed during Qurbani Eid remained scattered across various areas of the capital. Why did this happen? Did all the hired pickups actually participate in the waste disposal operations on Eid day? Prothom Alo investigated to find the answers.

Prior to Eid, it had been decided which hired pickup would operate in which ward of the DNCC. Based on population density and voter turnout, the 54 wards of DNCC are divided into 10 zones. The corporation’s Waste Management Department had also prepared the zone-wise pickup allocation list within the scheduled timeframe. Among these, the lists for four zones (comprising a total of 34 wards) included the names and mobile numbers of the pickup drivers.