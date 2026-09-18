2 crude bombs explode in Malibagh
Two crude bombs (locally known as cocktails) were detonated by unidentified individuals in Malibagh, Dhaka. No one was injured in the incident.
The explosions took place beside the Sohag Paribahan counter near Malibagh Rail Gate shortly after Juma prayers.
Shahjahanpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Amirul Islam told Prothom Alo, “The cocktails were thrown from the flyover immediately after Jumma prayers. We are trying to determine who was behind the explosions. CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage from the entrance to the flyover is being examined.”
Last Tuesday, International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country), to death in a case involving crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
A few hours after the verdict, a cocktail exploded in front of the Supreme Court’s main gate. Later that night, three cocktails exploded in succession on the Dhaka University campus.