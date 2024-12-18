DMP bans gatherings in parts of capital over Tablighi Jamaat clash
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on any gathering in parts of the capital's Uttara and Abdullahpur following clashes between two groups of Tablighi Jamaat.
DMP commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali issued the notification banning any gathering, procession or protest in the city's Kamarpara, Abdullahpur, Uttara 10 and nearby areas such as south and west of Turag river.
Two groups of Tablighi Jamaat– supporters of Maulana Zubair and Maulana Saad Kandhalvi – engaged in a bloody clash early Wednesday over control of the Ijtema ground in Tongi which led to the death of at least three people.
DMP’s deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Muhammad Talebur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the ban had been imposed at 2:00pm today as per DMP Police Ordinance- 1976.