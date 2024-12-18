DMP bans gatherings in parts of capital over Tablighi Jamaat clash

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on any gathering in parts of the capital's Uttara and Abdullahpur following clashes between two groups of Tablighi Jamaat.

DMP commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali issued the notification banning any gathering, procession or protest in the city's Kamarpara, Abdullahpur, Uttara 10 and nearby areas such as south and west of Turag river.