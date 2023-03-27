Monthly expenditure of a family in Dhaka stands at Tk 22,664: CPD

The CPD has made the estimation based on the daily market price of 17 essential commodities, including fish, meat, dal (lentil), oil, chili, tamarind, ginger and garlic, and the average consumption of people.

Now, a middle class family has to spend 60 per cent of their income on purchasing food.

According to the CPD, each family had to spend Tk 18,115 per month to buy food in 2022 while the cost without the consumption of fish and meat stood at Tk 5,688.

According to that the food cost has increased by 25 per cent per family in 2023.