Police disperse banned Hizbut Tahrir’s procession

The police have fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the procession brought out by banned Hizbut Tahrir. The people who joined the procession have taken position in nearby lanes.

Following the jummah prayer, a procession was brought out under the banner of Hizbut Tahrir Friday. The procession moved towards the Bijaynagar intersection breaching the police barricade. The police fired sound grenades at this point and charged batons on the procession. The procession was dispersed after that.

The people who participated in the procession took position in the nearby lanes. They regrouped and brought out a procession heading towards the Paltan intersection. The police fired sound grenades to disperse the procession once again.