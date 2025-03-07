Police disperse banned Hizbut Tahrir’s procession
The police have fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the procession brought out by banned Hizbut Tahrir. The people who joined the procession have taken position in nearby lanes.
Following the jummah prayer, a procession was brought out under the banner of Hizbut Tahrir Friday. The procession moved towards the Bijaynagar intersection breaching the police barricade. The police fired sound grenades at this point and charged batons on the procession. The procession was dispersed after that.
The people who participated in the procession took position in the nearby lanes. They regrouped and brought out a procession heading towards the Paltan intersection. The police fired sound grenades to disperse the procession once again.
Earlier, members of army, RAB and different wings of police took position in areas nearby the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque centering the ‘March for Khilafat’ programme announced by the Hizbut Tahrir.
The Dhaka Metropolitan police said yesterday that actions would be taken if any banned outfit, including the Hizbut Tahrir, try to show down or run any campaign.
DMP also arrested three members of Hizbut Tahrir from Uttara sector-11 and sector-12 of the capital. The arrestees are Monirul Islam, 40; Mohtasin Billah, 40 a and Mahmudul Hasan 21.
They were arrested for planning to bring out a procession from Baitul Mukarram after the jumma prayer today, said DMP deputy commissioner of the media and public relations wing Muhammad Talebur Rahman.