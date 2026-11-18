Hatirjheel’s water turns pink; BUET launches investigation
People who travel by water taxi on Hatirjheel in the capital have been noticing something unusual for more than two weeks: the water in part of the lake has turned pink.
The discoloured water has sparked curiosity on social media, with people wondering why the polluted water in Hatirjheel has turned pink.
On Monday afternoon, this correspondent travelled by water taxi from the FDC to Gudaraghat area in the capital. Along the route, a pinkish hue was visible in the water near the FDC, Madhubagh Bridge and Police Plaza points.
Hatirjheel is a body of water in the heart of the capital. It was once part of the estate of the Bhawal Raja. Elephants used to bathe and drink water in the lake, which is how it came to be known as Hatirjheel.
Nesar Uddin, who works at a private bank, often travels from Karwan Bazar to Hatirjheel and then takes water taxy to Rampura. He told Prothom Alo that while travelling by water taxi last week he suddenly noticed that the water near FDC point had turned pink.
Passengers discussed what might have caused the change in colour and where it had come from, but no one knew the actual reason, Nesar Uddin said.
A ticket checker on a water taxi, however, told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that people from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) had sprayed some kind of chemical into the water about a week ago. The colour changed after that, he said.
We cannot identify any reason why the water suddenly changed colour or where the colour came from. We are seeking BUET’s assistance to unravel this mystery.Mohammad Shahinur Alam, a member of RAJUK’s Administration and Finance Division
Hatirjheel is managed by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), but the authority has been unable to provide a clear explanation. To find out the cause, it has turned to the Department of Chemistry at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
Mohammad Shahinur Alam, a member of RAJUK’s Administration and Finance Division, told Prothom Alo over the phone on Monday, “We cannot identify any reason why the water suddenly changed colour or where the colour came from. We are seeking BUET’s assistance to unravel this mystery.”
3 types of bacteria suspected
Hatirjheel is a body of water in the heart of the capital. It was once part of the estate of the Bhawal Raja. Elephants used to bathe and drink water in the lake, which is how it came to be known as Hatirjheel.
A project covering 302 acres was launched in 2007 to develop the waste-filled Hatirjheel. After several extensions to its budget and deadline, the project was completed in 2021 at a cost of Tk 22.36 billion (2,236 crore).
The BUET research team has found some previously unidentified bacteria in the water. The presence of three types of bacteria is suspected to be behind the water’s pink colour.Ayesha Sharmin, professor, Department of Chemistry, BUET
Roads, flyovers and various other infrastructure have been built around Hatirjheel. The lake has also been excavated. However, the discharge of sewage into it has not stopped. An unpleasant smell continues to spread from the lake to the surrounding areas. Against this backdrop, the water turning pink has aroused public curiosity.
Ayesha Sharmin, a professor in the Department of Chemistry at BUET, told Prothom Alo that her team collected water samples from different locations and at various depths in Hatirjheel on 3 November. Preliminary tests found that the water quality was poor by almost every measure.
Ayesha Sharmin said the BUET research team has found some previously unidentified bacteria in the water. The presence of three types of bacteria is suspected to be behind the water’s pink colour.
BUET Professor Ayesha Sharmin said purple sulphur bacteria and purple non-sulphur bacteria could develop under these conditions. These types of bacteria can produce pigments that may change the water’s colour to pink. Cyanobacteria may also be present.
Professor Ayesha Sharmin noted that sewage and household waste are discharged into Hatirjheel. As a result, phosphate and nitrate levels in the water are very high. She said this condition is known scientifically as ‘eutrophication’. Meanwhile, lime had been added to the water to reduce its smell, causing its acidity and alkalinity (pH) levels to rise.
She said purple sulphur bacteria and purple non-sulphur bacteria could develop under these conditions. These types of bacteria can produce pigments that may change the water’s colour to pink. Cyanobacteria may also be present. However, it has not yet been established which specific bacteria are responsible for the change in colour.
Professor Ayesha Sharmin said BUET was trying to submit the detailed findings of its research to RAJUK by the end of this month.