People who travel by water taxi on Hatirjheel in the capital have been noticing something unusual for more than two weeks: the water in part of the lake has turned pink.

The discoloured water has sparked curiosity on social media, with people wondering why the polluted water in Hatirjheel has turned pink.

On Monday afternoon, this correspondent travelled by water taxi from the FDC to Gudaraghat area in the capital. Along the route, a pinkish hue was visible in the water near the FDC, Madhubagh Bridge and Police Plaza points.