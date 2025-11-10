Two buses set on fire in Dhaka within half an hour

Two passenger buses were set on fire by miscreants in Badda and Shahjadpur areas of Dhaka early in the morning today, Monday. No casualties were reported. The two incidents occurred within half an hour of each other.

Rashed Bin Khaled, duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said that around 5:40 am, miscreants set fire to a Victor Paribahan company bus in Shahjadpur area of Gulshan.