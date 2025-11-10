Two buses set on fire in Dhaka within half an hour
Two passenger buses were set on fire by miscreants in Badda and Shahjadpur areas of Dhaka early in the morning today, Monday. No casualties were reported. The two incidents occurred within half an hour of each other.
Rashed Bin Khaled, duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said that around 5:40 am, miscreants set fire to a Victor Paribahan company bus in Shahjadpur area of Gulshan.
At the news, two fire service units rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control. The bus was heading from Sadarghat to Uttara he added.
The other incident occurred shortly after, around 6:15 am, when miscreants set fire to an Akash Paribahan company bus in front of BRAC University in Badda. Two more fire service units responded and managed to extinguish the flames, added the duty officer.